Fleaing into history: Market celebrates 12th birthday

Lots of towns have flea markets and lots of communities have farmers markets. But only Farmersville has managed to combine both for more than 10 years.

Aug. 6 marked the 12th anniversary of the Farmers and Fleas market in downtown Farmersville.

“The market was designed to bring people to downtown, where we felt they would discover more places to shop and eat and reasons to return. This is still true today, although the landscape has changed. There are more local markets now in the surrounding towns. There are also more businesses in our downtown,” Farmersville Main Street Manager Adah Leah Wolf said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the Aug. 11 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.