Work begins on new travel center

After more than a year, dirt is finally being moved on the Shell Travel Center.

The 9,200 sq. ft. business is expected to be complete in about 8 months, according to Tarina Group General Contractor Hani Elkady.

“They now have their permits and have begun work,” Farmersville City Manager Ben White said.

The establishment will house a restaurant, a convenience store, truck fueling and car fueling with Shell gas.

By Wyndi Veigel• News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the Aug. 11 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.