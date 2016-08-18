Council decreases city tax rate by seven cents

For the first time in quite a while, Farmersville residents are receiving a lower tax rate from the city of Farmersville.

In the Aug. 9 city council meeting, councilmembers approved to set the proposed tax rate for the Fiscal Year 2016-’17 at 78 cents per $100 evaluation, almost seven cents lower than last year’s tax rate of 86 cents.

With this rate, the average citizen with a home of $120,000 in the city of Farmersville will pay $945.07.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

