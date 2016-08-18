Friday, 26 August, 2016
BREAKING NEWS
Council decreases city tax rate by seven cents

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

16 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

This week's edition of The Farmersville Times is now available on racks or through the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

17 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Want to see First Day of School photos? Pick up a copy of this week's edition of The Farmersville Times or go to www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx to see the e-Edition. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

17 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times shared Blue Ridge Elementary's photo. ... See MoreSee Less

BRE would like to give a BIG shout out to Mandy Ellingson! Thanks to Mandy and the Texas National Guard's school supply drive, Blue Ridge Elementary received 21 boxes of school supplies today! #BRISDpride #TexasHelpingTexas

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

18 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Farmersville fall sports preview featured in the Aug. 25 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook