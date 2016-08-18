Crawlin’ around the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex

With temperatures well over 100 degrees, the last thing that sounds appealing is being up to one’s neck in wool, alpaca and other fibers but that is exactly what is happening this August as over 700 yarn-lovers participate in the 5th Annual DFW Yarn Crawl.

Eighteen destinations ranging from Ft Worth to Lindale, and Whitesboro to Kemp will showcase the wide variety of yarn shops, spinning mills, alpaca ranches, yarn dyers and commercial sweater manufacturing North Texas offers.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the Aug. 18 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.