Safety urged on Hwy. 78

With the start of the school year, Farmersville ISD Police and Farmersville PD have one goal: to get people to slow down and pay attention.

Recently, the city and the school district have been hard at work to get TxDOT to make improvements to the Hwy. 78 crosswalks and to lower the speed limits.

“The crosswalks now have flashing lights on them on Hwy. 78 alerting people to an active school zone,” Farmersville ISD Police Chief Toby Caviness said. “We’ve been fighting for two years with TxDOT to make something happen.”

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the Aug. 18 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.