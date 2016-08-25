Bugtussle to roll into town Saturday

Those who are in the mood to see cool, collectible cars are in for a treat this weekend as the 48th annual Bugtussle Trek makes its way into downtown Farmersville.

Antique cars will fill the downtown square around 7:30 a.m. til 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

What is a Bugtussle you may ask? Bugtussle is actually an extremely tiny town in North Texas located toward Paris.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

