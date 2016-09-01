City Hall gets facelift, security improvements

After approval from city council, Farmersville City Hall will be getting improvements to its interior.

City staff has been hard at work gathering bids since a flood impacted the structure in May, destroying floors, sheetrock and much more.

At the Aug. 23 meeting, city council unanimous approved a bid for ServPro Northeast for $127,305.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

