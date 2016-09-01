Collin County part of ‘Drive Sober or Get pulled over’ for weekend

Drivers are advised to use caution this weekend and not to drink and drive.

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, this Labor Day weekend will be part of the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative.

Those showing signs of driving while intoxicated will be asked to provide a breath or blood sample. If they refuse, officers will seek a warrant from a judge. On-call judges stand ready to determine probable cause for a warrant. The driver’s blood will be drawn if the judge finds there is sufficient evidence of DWI.

The officers do not draw the blood. Rather, health care professionals are at local hospitals for this purpose. The aim of this program is to keep citizens and roadways safe by preventing DWI activity. But those who disregard the rights of others should be aware that Labor Day weekend is a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” weekend in Collin County.

The mission of the Collin County District Attorney’s office is to pursue justice and protect the community. It works with law enforcement agencies to reduce the number of DWI offenses through the combination of effective prosecution and public awareness of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” program.