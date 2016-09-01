Early lead makes the difference in win

A strong start proved to be just what Farmersville football needed in the season opener against Cooper.

The Farmers outscored the Bulldogs 23-0, on the way to a 30-8 victory.

“Getting off to a strong start was big. We were able to set the tone early and that carried out the rest of the game,” head coach Sammy Burnett said. “It was nice to get that first win out the way.”

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the Sept. 1 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.