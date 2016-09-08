Thursday, 8 September, 2016
Do you remember? 15th anniversary of 9/11 commemorated

From Farmersville PD: Recently, through an anonymous donation of $2,000 to the Farmersville Police Association, we've been tasked to replace old signage i.e.: stop signs, school zone signs, directional signs, and other like signs around the Tatum Elementary neighborhood and beyond if we can. We know we have old and faded signs all over town, so we're going to make an effort in this area first and see how far we can go.

We are currently waiting on pricing then will work with City Public Works to get these new signs erected. I know we have other signs that need to be addressed in the city. As funding becomes available these signs will be addressed through city budget and maintenance replacement processes.

Respectfully,

Nevada Volunteer Fire Department will be assisting Wylie Fire Rescue during the funeral procession of a very special young man Xander Wade an Honorary police officer with Wylie Police Department.
We will be assisting with traffic control at approximately 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 as the procession makes their way north on State Highway 78 toward Millwood Cemetary in Lavon.
Thank You Lowes in Greenville, TX for your generous donation of a new evidence refrigerator storage.

The city of Farmersville will hold its second required public hearing on the tax rate at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 in council chambers at city hall.
