Homecoming Friday, Sept. 9

Purple and gold splendor will fill the air this Friday night as the annual Fightin’ Farmers Homecoming ceremony will commence.

The undefeated Farmers will face off against the Emory Rains Wildcats Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the home stadium.

Coronation ceremonies will be held during halftime.

Homecoming Queen nominees include seniors Mackensie Monk, Anna Nibbelin, Kailynn Virag and Chloe’ Wall.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

