Police deal with slew of activity

The Farmersville Police Department has been busy this week with a variety of cases, including a taser deployment.

According to information released by Farmersville Police Lieutenant Brian Alford, in the early morning hours of Sept. 3, police were called to the 120 block of Washington St. near the police department.

The call was regarding threats that a neighbor had made to another neighbor threatening to kill her and put her 7-feet under, reports state.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the Sept. 8 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.