From Farmersville PD: Recently, through an anonymous donation of $2,000 to the Farmersville Police Association, we've been tasked to replace old signage i.e.: stop signs, school zone signs, directional signs, and other like signs around the Tatum Elementary neighborhood and beyond if we can. We know we have old and faded signs all over town, so we're going to make an effort in this area first and see how far we can go.



We are currently waiting on pricing then will work with City Public Works to get these new signs erected. I know we have other signs that need to be addressed in the city. As funding becomes available these signs will be addressed through city budget and maintenance replacement processes.



Respectfully,



