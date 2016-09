Farmersville High School students showed their school spirit on Friday during the Homecoming pep rally. For additional videos visit www.farmersvilletimes.com.



The full results for the Farmersville girls and boys cross country teams at the Gingerbread Jamboree are as follows:



Varsity Girls

Aubrie Rich – 23rd

Casie McClure – 37th

Lindsey May – 71st

Courtney Taylor – 116th



Junior varsity Girls

Miryam Arceo – 44th

Emily Talley – 126th

Alicia Ugarte



Varsity Boys – 18th place

Marshall Varner – 51st

Ian Campbell – 74th

Adrian Castillo – 104th

Caleb Young – 133rd

Jorge Castro – 138th



Junior varsity Boys

Chester Helmberger – 229th