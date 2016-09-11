Sunday, 11 September, 2016
BREAKING NEWS
The day the world stopped turning

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

2 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

What were you doing when you heard about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks? Share your memories here. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

23 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Looking for a 9/11 commemoration event? Go to www.farmersvilletimes.com for the latest information. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times shared Tatum Elementary School - Farmersville, TX's post. ... See MoreSee Less

Thank You to all the 1st Responders who joined us this morning

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

Farmersville 47, Emory Rains 22 final. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

2 days ago

The Farmersville Times

Farmersville 33, Emory Rains 16 end of the third quarter. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook