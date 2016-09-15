Thursday, 15 September, 2016
BREAKING NEWS
District competition picks up

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

12 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

From Princeton ISD: The school community is dealing with the aftermath of a serious traffic accident on U.S. 380 that caused injury to a student. On Tuesday evening, 8-year-old Zion Ombati, a third-grader at Lacy Elementary School, was transported by air ambulance to Children's Medical Center following the wreck.

He is currently listed in critical condition, and the family is asking for thoughts and prayers as they care for Zion.

Zion's mother, Martha Ombati, died as a result of this same accident and services for Ms. Ombati are pending at this time.

The school community is staying in touch with the family and offering assistance and will make every effort to help as needed. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

2 days ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

2 days ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

4 days ago

The Farmersville Times

What were you doing when you heard about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks? Share your memories here. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

5 days ago

The Farmersville Times

Looking for a 9/11 commemoration event? Go to www.farmersvilletimes.com for the latest information. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook