District competition picks up

After starting off slow, Farmersville volleyball jumps head first in District 10-3A action.

They started things off with a Sept. 13 road match at state-ranked Leonard.

The Lady Farmers remain on the road Friday to face off against Van Alstyne at 4:30 p.m.

“Both teams will be tough matches for us, but I feel confident that if we play with energy and consistency we can win both games,” head coach Harold Davis said.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the Sept. 15 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.