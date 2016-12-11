Wednesday, 28 December, 2016
BREAKING NEWS
Another good reason to read a newspaper

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

2 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

5 days ago

The Farmersville Times

We have a wide range of home furnishings, all at great after Christmas sale prices! For more information go to oldtimehomefurnishings.com. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

6 days ago

The Farmersville Times

The offices of The Farmersville Times will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Normal office hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m. Deadline for advertising in the Dec. 29 issue is Tuesday, Dec. 27 at noon. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

6 days ago

The Farmersville Times

Looking to shop local? Downtown merchants in Farmersville will be open late tonight to help with Christmas shopping. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook