Firefighter of the year presented

It has been said that women can do anything that men can do and Farmersville Firefighter Angie Rios has embodied that spirit wholeheartedly.

She has been named as 2016 Firefighter of the Year and is the first female in the department’s history to receive the award.

“Angie has been outstanding this year for the department. She has served as the department’s President attending all Collin County Fire Association meetings,” Farmersville Fire Chief Kim Morris said. “She has not only stepped up her operational capabilities but has been a fantastic mentor to many members of the department. She eagerly volunteers for assignments and has been a valued member to me as well. I couldn’t be happier for this year’s recipient.”

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

