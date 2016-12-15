New secretary hired for city

A new face may be seen at the Farmersville City Hall as a new city secretary has been hired.

Sandra Green recently took over as the city’s secretary. Paula Jackson has been serving as Interim City Secretary since September.

Green, who lives in Van Alstyne, has several years of municipal experience including working as the municipal court clerk for the city of Plano and as a planner for the city of McKinney.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

