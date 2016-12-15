The most wonderful time of the year

The annual Farmersville Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade of Lights was full of fun and quite a bit of frost as cold temperatures made the parade especially Christmas-like.

“It was cold so we didn’t have a few entries show up,” Chamber Executive Administrator Lisa Eastman said. “But we had so much fun. We really want to tell everyone thank you for coming to the parade.”

Parade winners for this year included Farmersville Electric truck and Safari Towing in the motorized category, Farmersville High School Band and Lexington Medical Lodge in the walking category, Farmersville Dental Group’s Molar Express and Texas Farm Bureau in the float division and Double M Warhorse Ranch and Trinity Trail Preservation Association in the equestrian division.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

