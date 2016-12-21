Vandals strike Farmersville

By Joe Reavis

news@farmersvilletimes.com

Farmersville Police are investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday night, Dec. 20, during which several locations in town were spray painted, tagged, by vandals.

Police Chief Mike Sullivan reported that gang signatures were painted on walls, signs, sidewalks and buildings, but pointed out that Farmersville does not have any known gang activity.

Officers are reviewing video feeds, private and public, from the affected areas and have collected paint cans from which they hope to lift fingerprints.

Sullivan asks anyone who can provide information about the vandalism to contact the police department anonymously by texting TIP FARMERSVILLE, followed by a message, to 888777, signing up for Nixle alerts for Farmersville PD, or calling 855-TIPS-247 or 972-782-6141.