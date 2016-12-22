A year later: life after the tornadoes

Life, love, faith, safety and community. All of these things became paramount in the lives of those impacted by the Dec. 26, 2015 tornadoes that struck the Garland, Rowlett, Copeville and Farmersville areas.

Looking back, these stories are of those who survived, how they have regained their strength and how some cities learned from the experience.

Building a foundation on faith in Farmersville

A lone undecorated Christmas tree sits in a yet unoccupied house on Brinegar Road outside Farmersville.

“Is this ours?” Charlie Peters says to his wife Le Ann. Looking at their brand new house, the couple can’t wait to spend Christmas in the home with their families.

By Sonia Duggan, Greg Ford, Joe Reavis and Wyndi Veigel • Staff Writers • news@farmersvilletimes.com

