Lady Farmers fall on road

Farmersville girls basketball dropped to 2-9, following a pair of road losses.

They were defeated 64-24 by Whitewright in District 10-3A play and fell 45-24 to non-district opponent Honey Grove.

After a week off for Christmas the Lady Farmers (0-2 in 10-3A, as of Dec. 19) compete in the Dec. 28-30 Leonard Holiday Tournament at the high school and junior high gyms.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

