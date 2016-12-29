Year in review: Chamber boasts successful year end with events, members

The Chamber of Commerce Board Members had a successful year in 2016.

“We thank you, John Hickman for your hard work as Board President,” Chamber Executive Lisa Eastman said. “We also thank Clay Potter, Paula Jackson, Chris Nickell, Christi Houston and Jeff Adams for all their work and support.”

In January, the board sets the course for the year ahead—outlining the direction for its programs, events and members. The number one priority is to create opportunities for members to build successful businesses. The board members select the programs and events where they will lead a team to help strengthen, promote and serve the member’s businesses.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

