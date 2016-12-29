Year in review: Programs captured wins, playoff trophies in 2016

This year known as 2016 was filled with many bright spots for the Farmersville boys and girls athletic programs.

Below is a breakdown of how each team faired, starting with the fall sports, winter and wrapping up with the spring.

Football

The Farmers defied all the preseason predictions by finishing with a winning record and going three rounds deep in the playoffs.

“I couldn’t be anymore proud of how we finished the season. If you would have asked me before the start of the season if we would go 11-2, I would have told you that would be tough. To be able to do that and go three rounds in the playoffs was great,” head coach Sammy Burnett said.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

