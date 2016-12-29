Year in review: School district recognized

Flipping back through the pages of 2016, Farmersville’s history both for the city and the school district has been one of planning for growth, development and dealing with mayhem.

Farmersville Independent School District Superintendent Jeff Adams

The school district’s chapter for 2016 was filled with accomplishments.

“FISD had another successful year educating students, included are just some of the highlights starting with 2016 seniors receiving $1,064,373 million in scholarship money,” Adams said.

At Farmersville High School, the campus met standard in all four Accountability indexes and earned three distinctions.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

