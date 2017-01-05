Beloved father, son killed in plane crash

The Farmersville community is in mourning after the loss of Greg Barber, 55, and his son, Tim, 18, who died in a plane crash New Year’s Eve.

According to information released by the National Transportation Safety Board, the crash occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 and involved Barber’s plane, a 1947 Luscombe 8A and a 1972 Piper Arrow flown by Robert Navar, 48, of Frisco. The two planes collided over McKinney near AeroCountry Airport.

Navar was also killed in the crash.

Editor’s note: Greg and Time Barber’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 9 at the First United Methodist Church of Plano. Dr. Tom Waitschies will be officiating the service, internment will be at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The church is located at 3160 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano, TX, 75074.