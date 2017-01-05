Friday, 6 January, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Damage across city caused by juvenile suspects

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

33 minutes ago

The Farmersville Times

Beloved father, son killed in plane crash. For the complete story see the Jan. 5 edition of The Farmersville Times or go to the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

33 minutes ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

34 minutes ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

16 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Structure fire in the 700 block of S. State Hwy. 78 near Farmersville. Fire under control at this time. Attic fire. Farmersville, Josephine and Princeton Fire Departments on scene along with AMR and Farmersville PD. No injuries reported. Avoid the area. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

18 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Due it expected plunging temperatures and possible inclement weather, Farmers and Fleas has been cancelled for Saturday, Jan. 7. For more information contact the Farmersville Main Street Program at 972-784-6846. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook