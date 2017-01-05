Damage across city caused by juvenile suspects

Farmersville is still recovering after vandalism occurred over the Christmas holiday, though the suspects have been apprehended for the crime.

According to information released by Police Chief Mike Sullivan, Tuesday, Dec. 20 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. three to four criminals attacked the city by spray painting numerous locations within and outside the down town area of the city. These criminals tagged buildings, walls, public signs, sidewalks, Chaparral trail, Library, and other properties with “Gang” signatures.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

