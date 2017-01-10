Tuesday, 10 January, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Walmart suffers severe damage after fire; suspect arrested

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

1 hour ago

The Farmersville Times

Walmart suffers severe damage after fire; suspect arrested. For the story go to www.farmersvilletimes.com. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

7 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. tonight at City Hall. Council meetings are open to the public. Agendas and packet information can be found at www.farmersvilletx.com. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

23 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times shared Princeton Police Department's post. ... See MoreSee Less

Due to the overwhelming support from the citizens we were able to capture the suspect! Thank you everybody for your continual help and support! On 01/09/2017 at approximately 1:41 pm the below posted subject came into the Princeton Wal-Mart and started a fire within the clothing section. At this time the City of Princeton Police Department is needing to identify this suspect. Should you have any information regarding this suspect or incident please contact us. Non Emergency- 972-736-3901 EMail- YDeleon@princetonpd.com EMail- JWaters@princetonpd.com Or message us through Facebook.

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times shared The Princeton Herald's post. ... See MoreSee Less

Structure fire at the Princeton Walmart. Princeton and McKinney Fire Departments on scene, along with AMR and Princeton PD. Avoid the area. Update: Melissa and Branch FD also on scene as well as Lowry Crossing. Update: 2:08 p.m. Fire out. Store in overhaul. Update: 3:18 p.m.several aisles of clothing were on fire. Investigation is underway including possible arson. Walmart will remain closed at least for the remainder of today if not longer. Update: 5:09 p.m. Princeton PD has released photo of possible suspect. Contact the PD if you have information. Photo shared in additional post. Update: suspect apprehended. Investigation continues.

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Main Street Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the City Council Chambers. Meetings are open to the public. Agenda can be found on the city’s website at www.farmersvilletx.com. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook