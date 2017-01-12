Arson suspect arrested after Walmart fire

A 28-year-old man is in jail after felony arson charges were filed stemming from a fire intentionally set at Walmart in Princeton.

Jairo Briceno-Barrientos was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, a First Degree felony.

Shortly after 1:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, Collin County Dispatch began receiving multiple calls that the middle of the Princeton Walmart, located at 701 W. Princeton Dr., was on fire.

A chaotic scene emerged at the Walmart after several racks of children and men’s clothing were set on fire.

