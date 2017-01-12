On the search: Lady Farmers winless in District 10-3A action

Farmersville girls basketball remained winless in District 10-3A competition.

Visiting Van Alstyne came away with a 49-31 win and host Howe came out on top 64-20.

“Van Alstyne is definitely a game we can win in the second round. Howe was one of our weakest games so far. We did not do a good job executing the game plan,” head coach Veronica Valdez said.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

