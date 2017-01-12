There’s a new sheriff in town, or at least county

After more than 30 years of having the same sheriff, Collin County now has a new sheriff in charge.

Sheriff Jim Skinner was sworn into office Jan. 1, ready to take the helm as the county’s 39th sheriff.

According to Skinner, former Sheriff Terry Box had allowed him access to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office over the past several months, aiding in what Skinner hopes will be a seamless transition.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

