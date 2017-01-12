Veteran officer starts first elected term

More than 40 years of service as a deputy constable in Dallas and Collin counties prepared Gary Edwards for election last year to his first term as Collin County Constable, Precinct 2.

Edwards had served as interim constable since early 2015 when he was appointed by fill a vacancy created by the death of Joe Barton, and ran unopposed for election to his own four-year term in 2016.

“I’ve been a deputy constable, sergeant and chief deputy, but not the politician,” he said. “It’s a new learning experience.”

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@farmersvilletimes.com

