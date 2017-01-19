Church undergoes work after fire

Members of the First Baptist Church of Farmersville are out of their sanctuary after the building is being cleaned and refurbished after a fire.

On Dec. 25, 2016 Pastor Bart Barber awoke excited to have Christmas morning service with his family and his parishioners.

Going to the church and opening the doors of the original sanctuary about 7 a.m. Pastor Barber was greeted with large plumes of smoke exiting the building.

“My first thought was we have to get this cleaned up before 8:30 a.m. service,” he said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

