Monday, 23 January, 2017
Church undergoes work after fire

The Farmersville Times

2 days ago

The Farmersville Times

Hwy. 380 is now reopened after a single vehicle fatality accident occurred around 5 p.m. today. Still use caution, may take a bit from traffic to unwind. ... See MoreSee Less

The Farmersville Times

2 days ago

The Farmersville Times

Major accident. Hwy. 380 eastbound shut down near CR 559 over the lake. Possible fatality. Take alternate route if possible and watch for emergency vehicles. Princeton, Farmersville, Collin County Sheriff and TxDot on scene.

Update: hwy. westbound is being diverted to CR 559. Eastbound is shut down from the tennis courts to the accident scene near CR 559. Confirmed fatality.

Update 9:12 p.m.: Here's what we know regarding the wreck. Single vehicle accident. Fatality accident. Hwy 380 shut. Traffic is being diverted onto CR 559 and onto CR 458. Will most likely remain closed for the rest of the night. ... See MoreSee Less

The Farmersville Times

2 days ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times

2 days ago

The Farmersville Times

Election filings now open. For the complete story see the Jan. 19 edition of The Farmersville Times or go to www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx to view the e-Edition. ... See MoreSee Less

The Farmersville Times

3 days ago

The Farmersville Times

Departments assist with blaze in Princeton. For the complete story and photos see the Jan. 19 edition of The Farmersville Times or go to www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx to view the e-Edition. ... See MoreSee Less

