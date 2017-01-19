Departments fight blaze in Princeton

Numerous departments, including volunteers from Farmersville FD, battled a large grass fire last week that ended up destroying property.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, around noon emergency dispatch began receiving calls regarding a large grass fire on Live Oak near CR 448 outside Princeton.

What started as a half-acre fire quickly spread to consume more than 20 acres, according to information released on scene by Princeton Fire Chief Tom Harvey.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

