Nearly there: First half of 10-3A play ends Friday

The conclusion of the first round of District 10-3A boys basketball action is ahead.

Farmersville (10-7 overall, 1-3 in district, as of Jan. 16) traveled Jan. 17 to Lone Oak and 7:30 p.m. Friday take on visiting Whitewright in the first half finale.

“Both of those teams we match up well with. Those games will be hard fought and are extremely important to us as we work towards making the playoffs. The first round of (district) games have been extremely competitive,” head coach Brian Wester said. “The teams that defend and rebound all four quarters the best will find themselves in the top half of the district race.”

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

