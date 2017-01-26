Cost of ‘Home Sweet Home’ higher than state average

With the cost of living throughout Collin County higher that the U.S. average, securing a home, especially for those renting, is not for the faint of heart.

Throughout the county, there are limited quantities of rental properties and those owning them can place a high price tag on them due to supply and demand.

Farmersville: little town, few apartments

For those interested in rental property in Farmersville they will without a doubt have a better chance renting a house than an apartment.

Editor’s note: this is the first in a multi-part series on the cost of living in Collin County

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the Jan. 26 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.