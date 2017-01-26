Saturday, 28 January, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Crime rate down in town

Related Posts

Facebook

The Farmersville Times

2 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Looking for the third six weeks honor roll page? Pick up a copy of the Jan. 26 edition of The Farmersville Times or www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx to see the e-Edition. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

This week’s edition is now available. For the Jan. 26 edition, pick one up at Affordable Tactical, Mr. Jim’s Pizza, Quick Check – Exxon, Post Office, Dyer Drug, Stop N’ Buy, Shell Station, Dairy Queen, Brookshires or The Farmersville Times office. The e-Edition is available online at www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

1 day ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Farmersville Times

2 days ago

The Farmersville Times

Keep up with your community.
Get The Farmersville Times delivered to your home, each week, for just $33.00 a year.
To get started today, email subscribe@farmersvilletimes.com, call 972.442.5515 x21 or
Go online to www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx.
Get the local news, plus save on deals each week from area businesses. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook