Fatality accident snarls traffic for hours on 380

A single-vehicle fatality accident caused a traffic conundrum Saturday, Jan 21 on the lake bridge between Farmersville and Princeton.

According to information released by DPS Public Information Officer Lonny Haschel, the victim has been identified as Jerry Klutts, 72, of Rockwall.

Klutts was traveling east in the left lane on Hwy. 380 in a gray 2004 Dodge Ram towing a homemade trailer, the crash report states.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

