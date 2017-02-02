Saturday, 4 February, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Farmersville FD assists with large grass fire

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Crews including Princeton, Farmersville, McKinney, Lowry Crossing and Branch FD, were on the scene of a structure fire around 10 a.m. on CR 951 outside Princeton. Though the home was damaged, a stop was made to save possessions and a portion of the home. For the complete story see the Feb. 9 edition of The Farmersville Times.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Oh so close: Farmers come up just short in loss to Van Alstyne. For the complete story see the Feb. 2 edition of The Farmersville Times or go to www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx to view the e-Edition.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Quilt Guild will be hosting its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Civic Center.
A special guest speaker will be hosting a presentation about creating barn quilts.
They will also be having a special Quilts of Valor sewing day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Civic Center.
The organization will also be selling raffle tickets that day for $1 each or six for $5.
All are welcome and encouraged to bring their machines as volunteers join others around the country to make Quilts for veterans.
Visitors are welcome, organizers said.
For more information contact the guild at farmersvillequiltguild.blogspot.net.

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

The Farmersville Times shared Farmersville High School's photo.

Congratulations to our January Students of the Month! Michael Bagwill, Matthew Renshaw, Rhett Attaway, Chloe' Wall, Shelby Hill, Becca Barber, Elizabeth Jimenez, & Savannah Sisk

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

The Farmersville Times

Boy Scout Troop 310 and Cub Scout Pack 309 will drop off grocery bags to houses in Farmersville Saturday, Feb. 4 to collect non-perishable food items for the Farmersville Outreach Alliance Food Pantry.
Scouting For Food is an annual community service project done by scouts to help fully stock local food pantries.
Items needed most include canned meats, peanut butter, canned fruit, healthy snacks (granola bars), diapers, baby formula and beans.
All donations go to help local families in need. Help the community by placing filled bags by the front door for early pickup starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

