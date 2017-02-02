Farmersville FD assists with large grass fire

Farmersville Fire Department helped to save several neighborhoods near Lake Lavon along with seven other departments when a large grass fire occurred Sunday, Jan. 29.

Around 11:30 a.m., area fire departments received a page for a large grass fire on CR 901 outside Princeton.

Starting out with a message of only one acre on fire, incoming calls quickly updated the scene to more than 50 acres on fire and Princeton, Farmersville, Branch, Lowry Crossing, Melissa, Fairview and Josephine and Lucas Fire Departments were called in for mutual aid.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

