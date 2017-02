The second half of the District 10-3A basketball slate started off like the first.

Farmersville fell 54-50, this time on the road to Van Alstyne.

The Farmers were down 30-18 at halftime, but made a comeback in the third quarter by outscoring the Panthers 20-15.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

