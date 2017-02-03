Fall in Love with Farmersville giveaway is Feb. 11

The Farmersville Downtown Merchants Association is proud to announce its Fall in Love with Farmersville event.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, will feature a giveaway to three lucky visitors. The giveaway will include three gift packages valued at $250 each.

Participating retailers and restaurants have combined their wares to create three individual gift baskets worth about $250 each to be given away at Noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day.

All you have to do is visit participating downtown merchants, pick up a Giveaway Card, have the card stamped or punched and you’ll be entered to win one of the gift baskets.

For each participating merchant you visit, you’ll receive one chance to win one of the prizes. If you miss the first drawing, don’t worry, come by in the afternoon for one of the later drawings.

Not only will you have a chance to win an early Valentines gift, but you have an opportunity to explore downtown Farmersville, shop and get a bite to eat.

Downtown Farmersville features a wide variety of shopping, great food and historic buildings. It is also part of the Texas Main Street program.

Participating stores include; Body and Soul, Carrie’s Floral Creations, Fancy Fibers, Fiber Circle Boutique & Yarns, The Hay Loft, Jalapeños Restaurant, Jordan’s Bar-B-Que, Junksperation, Little Ranch Imports, Main Street Antiques & More, Mismatched Matter, My Country Closet, Old Time Home Furnishings, Red Door Antiques and Simplexity Boutique.

Come out and enjoy an experience like no other.

For more information go to www.farmersvilletx.com