Farmerville Rotary planning annual fundraiser

The Farmersville Rotary Club is planning its 20th Annual Bob Tedford Memorial Golf Classic.

The tournament will be held on April 18, 2017 at Woodbridge Golf Club in Wylie.

The venue will feature 18 holes of golf in a Florida Scramble format, lunch, dinner, range balls as well as prizes for top teams, both gross and net results.

You’ll be able to enter your foursome or as an individual and let the Rotary club pair you up.

Sponsorships are available at the Gold, Silver and Bronze levels and Hole sponsorships are also available.

A Gold sponsorship includes four players and a Hole sponsor sign and costs $750.00. Silver sponsorships are just $500.00 and include two players and a Hole sponsor sign. The Bronze level includes one player and a Hole sponsor sign at a cost of $250.00.

Hole sponsorships are available for just $150.00.

A foursome costs $400.00 and individual players can register for $100.00.

Woodbridge Golf Club features a challenging layout, but even the novice will enjoy the forgiving holes.

Help the Farmersville Rotary club support its program of work, including college scholarships, the Boy Scouts of America, Camp RYLA leadership training and the youth of Farmersville.

For more information contact Chad Engbrock, cengbrock@csmediatexas.com (972.442.5515 x29).