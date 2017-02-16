Collin College calls $600 million bond election

Collin College trustees voted last week to hold an election May 6 seeking approval of a proposed $600 million bond issue for construction to meet growth in the coming years.

The bonds would fund a full campus in Wylie, education centers in Farmersville and Celina, and a technical center on Hwy. 121 in McKinney.

“Collin County is growing at an unparalleled rate, In 13 years, the county will double in population, and triple by 2040,” College President Dr. Neil Matkin said.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • news@farmersvilletimes.com

