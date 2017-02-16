Main Street gets national recognition

The Farmersville Main Street Program has once again been recognized as a nationally accredited program.

The recommendation is based upon Farmersville’s annual progress for Fiscal Year 2016.

“I’m proud of the progress that Farmersville continues to make in its downtown improvements. These are accomplishments that we all benefit from and that we all can be proud of,” Farmersville Main Street Manager Adah Leah Wolf said. Farmersville has been part of the Texas Main Street Program since 2000.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

