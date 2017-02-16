Sniffing out the truth: K9 arson investigator makes leaps, bounds throughout Collin County

There are a couple new faces at the Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office and one of those is a species that happens to have fur, four paws and a nose worth noting.

Recently joining the team is Deputy Fire Marshal Matt Jones and his K9 partner Sadie, an accelerant detection dog used for fire investigation.

Though relatively new to the fire marshal’s office, Jones is no stranger to firefighting. The firefighter previously worked in Paris as a driver/engineer with its fire department and began assisting with fire investigations.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

