Strength in numbers: Multiple starters back for coming 2017 season

The Lady Farmers bring back much needed experience this softball season.

Returning are Natalie Segovia, Baylee Baxter, Elizabeth Johnson, Alexis Bee, Maddy Pickett, Anna Nibbelin, Callie Yellin, Miranda Duran and Jessie Honea. Most of those athletes have been starters for the last three-plus years.

“I’m actually really excited. That means we have more experience and knowledge on the field,” second-year head coach Paula Wilfong said. “A few of the seniors played year round, so that’s going to be helpful too.”

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

For the complete story see the Feb. 16 edition of The Farmersville Times or click here for the e-Edition.