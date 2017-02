Community United Methodist Church located in Copeville is inviting all to attend a day of celebration and dedication at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

The congregation will formally dedicate a 106-year- old stained glass window.

The church is located at 15553 FM 1778 in Copeville at Business Hwy 78.

For more information, go to www.communityumctx.org or call 972- 843-1644.

Officer of the Year presented. For the complete story pick up a copy of the Feb. 23 edition or go to www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx for the e-Edition.

Jairo Briceno-Barrientos, 28, was indicted Thursday, Feb. 23 on charges stemming from allegedly setting a fire in the Princeton Walmart. For the complete story go to www.farmersvilletimes.com.

Firm selected for city planning. For the complete story pick up a copy of the Feb. 23 edition or go to www.etypeservices.com/Farmersville%20TimesID246/default.aspx for the e-Edition.