Solid crop: Returning talent fills out 2017 roster

Farmersville baseball enjoyed a successful run last season, making it to the Class 3A Region II semifinals.

They will look to do it again in 2017 under a solid group of returnees.

“We have a chance to have a good team. We’ve got proven pitching with two guys (Chase Hacker and Lyle Hibbitts) who have pitched a lot and played a lot of baseball. Even though it’s unproven, I feel like we have some depth on the mound,” head coach Jon Nordin said.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • sports@farmersvilletimes.com

