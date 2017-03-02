Lexington medical staff mourns loss of employee

Community members and those at Lexington Medical Lodge are mourning the loss of Katara Davis, who died in a car wreck Saturday, Feb. 18 outside Leonard.

Katara, who had worked at Lexington Medical Lodge since it opened in 2015, was remembered with a balloon release at the establishment Thursday, Feb. 23.

A sea of black and purple balloons floated upwards as residents, friends and co-workers said goodbye.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • news@farmersvilletimes.com

